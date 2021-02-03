Advertisement

Pikeville Medical Center opens vaccines up to those 60 and older

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 9:14 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Pikeville Medical Center has opened up vaccination opportunities to those who are 60 and older in the 1-C category -- fast tracking compared to the rest of commonwealth, where vaccinations were just opened up to those who are 70 and older.

CEO Donovan Blackburn says while PMC has opened vaccinations to a lower age group, supply and demand is not a concern.

As of now, those who are 70 and older as well as Kentuckians in Phase 1-A who have not been vaccinated yet will be prioritized.

“If five register first and they’re all 60 and the next five who register are 70, the 70-year-olds will go in front. Then, whoever registered first as a 60-year-old will then go behind as soon as we have an opening,” Blackburn said.

The way pre-registered Kentuckians will be chosen to get leftover vaccines will be based on how close they live to PMC’s vaccine station.

With the medical staff noticing a handful of vaccines left over each day, Blackburn says opening last-minute vaccination opportunities to the 60 and above age group will help them to stay on track.

“We’ve opened it up a little bit earlier only to the 60-plus age group, so that we have those filler groups in there. [Also] cause once we’re out of 70, we will at least have the names of the 60 and the people of the 1-C, so were able to distribute 95% on a weekly basis,” Blackburn said.

PMC says anyone 60+ who lives in their seven county service area is encouraged to pre-register. These counties include: Pike, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, and Johnson.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Level 1 snow emergencies were declared throughout southeast Ohio.
Counties declare ‘snow emergencies’ as temperatures drop
Another vaccine mix up reported
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris
A woman is facing child neglect and drug possession charges after her 4-year-old was discovered...
Woman facing neglect, drug possession charges after child found alone
According to West Virginia 511 the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Snow and ice lead to multiple crashes along I-64

Latest News

About 50 kids came to Cato Park in Charleston for a day of sledding.
Kanawha County students enjoy snow despite remote learning day
This Sept. 19, 2019 photo shows Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos arriving to a news conference at the...
Jeff Bezos, Amazon’s founder, will step down as CEO
Senators from W.Va. at center of COVID-19 relief debate
Senators from W.Va. at center of COVID-19 relief debate
President Joe Biden meets with Republican senators at the White House on Monday night to...
Senators from W.Va. at center of COVID-19 relief debate