Pikeville Medical Center opens vaccines up to those 60 and older

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Pikeville Medical Center has opened up vaccination opportunities to those who are 60 and older in the 1-C category -- fast tracking compared to the rest of commonwealth, where vaccinations were just opened up to those who are 70 and older.

CEO Donovan Blackburn says while PMC has opened vaccinations to a lower age group, supply and demand is not a concern.

As of now, those who are 70 and older as well as Kentuckians in Phase 1-A who have not been vaccinated yet will be prioritized.

“If five register first and they’re all 60 and the next five who register are 70, the 70-year-olds will go in front. Then, whoever registered first as a 60-year-old will then go behind as soon as we have an opening,” Blackburn said.

The way pre-registered Kentuckians will be chosen to get leftover vaccines will be based on how close they live to PMC’s vaccine station.

With the medical staff noticing a handful of vaccines left over each day, Blackburn says opening last-minute vaccination opportunities to the 60 and above age group will help them to stay on track.

“We’ve opened it up a little bit earlier only to the 60-plus age group, so that we have those filler groups in there. [Also] cause once we’re out of 70, we will at least have the names of the 60 and the people of the 1-C, so were able to distribute 95% on a weekly basis,” Blackburn said.

PMC says anyone 60+ who lives in their seven county service area is encouraged to pre-register. These counties include: Pike, Floyd, Knott, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, and Johnson.

