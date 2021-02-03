Police officer facing sexual assault charges

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A police officer is facing charges of sexual assault.

According to West Virginia State Police, Christopher Osborne, 25, is facing two counts of second degree sexual assault. Troopers say one of the victims is a juvenile.

Osborne was arrested and taken to Southwestern Regional Jail.

Troopers say he is an employee at the Marmet Police Department and Charleston Fire Department, but has been on leave for a while.

The Marmet Police Chief, John Perrine, said, “we were made aware on Monday, February 1 by the West Virginia State Police that part time Officer Chris Osborne was under criminal investigation. Pursue with our policies, Mr. Osborne was immediately issued a letter of suspension pending the outcome of his investigation. The Marmet Police Department recognizes the serious nature of the allegations made towards Officer Osborne. Officer Osborne is afforded due process and the presumption of innocence until he is adjudicated by a court of law.”

WSAZ is working to learn more.

