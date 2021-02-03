Advertisement

‘QAnon Shaman’ on jail hunger strike

Jacob Chansley, the capitol rioter known as the 'QAnon Shaman,' is on an apparent hunger strike...
Jacob Chansley, the capitol rioter known as the 'QAnon Shaman,' is on an apparent hunger strike while incarcerated.(Source: Metropolitan Police Department, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jacob Chansley, a Capitol rioter known as the “QAnon Shaman,” is on an apparent hunger strike.

Chansley’s attorney told a federal judge Wednesday that his client is not getting enough organic food while in jail and hasn’t eaten in more than a week.

The attorney wants the judge to release Chansley, but that’s not likely to happen as prosecutors oppose his release ahead of trial, saying he could pose a threat.

The request comes a day after the Department of Corrections in Washington refused to provide an organic diet for Chansley, who said he follows Shamanism and believes unnatural chemicals are an intrusion into his body.

Officials said he couldn’t name a religious need for organic food.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jace Jackson, 13, a Russell Middle School student, was flown to the hospital Tuesday after a...
Teen flown to hospital after sled crashes into pile of chopped wood
Several Level 1 snow emergencies were declared throughout southeast Ohio.
Counties declare ‘snow emergencies’ as temperatures drop
A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
According to West Virginia 511 the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Snow and ice lead to multiple crashes along I-64
Two city employees charged with embezzlement following fraud audit

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Takeaways from legal filings for Trump’s impeachment trial
The extremist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing growing criticism.
Democrats plan vote on ousting Marjorie Taylor Greene from panels
Sixty-two more COVID-19 cases are reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
62 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County
Photo courtesy: AP Images
Former nurse pleads not guilty in Williamson shooting
Charleston Town Center Mall for sale