State of W.Va.: 108.1% administration rate of COVID vaccine

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The state of West Virginia has a 108.1% administration rate when it comes to getting patients their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The number is higher than 100 percent because they are often able to get more vaccinations out of one vial than originally anticipated. The benchmark continues to put West Virginia in the lead among the nation when it comes to vaccination distribution.

According to a news release from the state:

“Currently, 195,825 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given to healthcare professionals, first responders, teachers, nursing home residents and citizens over the age of 65. The JIATF also reached nearly 70% administration rate for second doses, with nearly 70,000 West Virginians fully vaccinated.

“As a part of Governor Jim Justice’s Operation Save Our Wisdom, community vaccination clinics will take place in all 55 counties in West Virginia this week. An additional 3,700 doses of Moderna product were received Monday, which is in excess of the 23,600 doses typically received each week.

“All counties in the state will receive an allocation of this week’s supply to serve the 65 years of age and older population and those in priority groups as outlined in the state’s phased approach to vaccinations.”

