Advertisement

State of W.Va.: 108.1% administration rate of COVID vaccine

The state of West Virginia has a 108.1% administration rate when it comes to getting patients...
The state of West Virginia has a 108.1% administration rate when it comes to getting patients their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The state of West Virginia has a 108.1% administration rate when it comes to getting patients their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The number is higher than 100 percent because they are often able to get more vaccinations out of one vial than originally anticipated. The benchmark continues to put West Virginia in the lead among the nation when it comes to vaccination distribution.

According to a news release from the state:

“Currently, 195,825 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given to healthcare professionals, first responders, teachers, nursing home residents and citizens over the age of 65. The JIATF also reached nearly 70% administration rate for second doses, with nearly 70,000 West Virginians fully vaccinated.

“As a part of Governor Jim Justice’s Operation Save Our Wisdom, community vaccination clinics will take place in all 55 counties in West Virginia this week. An additional 3,700 doses of Moderna product were received Monday, which is in excess of the 23,600 doses typically received each week.

“All counties in the state will receive an allocation of this week’s supply to serve the 65 years of age and older population and those in priority groups as outlined in the state’s phased approach to vaccinations.”

Tap here for more about upcoming clinics.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Level 1 snow emergencies were declared throughout southeast Ohio.
Counties declare ‘snow emergencies’ as temperatures drop
Another vaccine mix up reported
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris
A woman is facing child neglect and drug possession charges after her 4-year-old was discovered...
Woman facing neglect, drug possession charges after child found alone
According to West Virginia 511 the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Snow and ice lead to multiple crashes along I-64

Latest News

Some Boone County leaders are fearful the common illegal dumping problem they face may impact...
Boone County leaders hoping to eliminate illegal dumping
Illegal dumping on officials' rader
Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 Ky. | 2,443 new cases, 32 more deaths
West Virginia will soon see a larger allotment of Moderna vaccinations coming into the state,...
W.Va. to see increased supply of Moderna vaccines