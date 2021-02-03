The Legend of Leftwich prominent at Marshall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall Hall of Famer Byron Leftwich knows what it’s like to win a Super Bowl ring. He did so in 2009 at Raymon Jaymes Stadium in Tampa as a backup quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’ll try for his first ring as a coach when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play Kansas City Sunday in Super Bowl LV at the very same stadium in Tampa.

Leftwich began his football legacy at H.D. Woodson in Washington D.C., and then became one of Marshall’s all time great quarterbacks from 1998-2002.

He was drafted 7th overall in the 2003 NFL Draft and his journey to another Super Bowl, is worth a look back here.

