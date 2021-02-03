Advertisement

The Legend of Leftwich prominent at Marshall

A look back at the Herd legend
A look back at the Herd legend(Tampa Bay Buccaneers)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall Hall of Famer Byron Leftwich knows what it’s like to win a Super Bowl ring. He did so in 2009 at Raymon Jaymes Stadium in Tampa as a backup quarterback with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’ll try for his first ring as a coach when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers play Kansas City Sunday in Super Bowl LV at the very same stadium in Tampa.

Leftwich began his football legacy at H.D. Woodson in Washington D.C., and then became one of Marshall’s all time great quarterbacks from 1998-2002.

He was drafted 7th overall in the 2003 NFL Draft and his journey to another Super Bowl, is worth a look back here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several Level 1 snow emergencies were declared throughout southeast Ohio.
Counties declare ‘snow emergencies’ as temperatures drop
Another vaccine mix up reported
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice President Kamala Harris
Sen. Joe Manchin reacts to WSAZ interview with Vice Pres. Kamala Harris
A woman is facing child neglect and drug possession charges after her 4-year-old was discovered...
Woman facing neglect, drug possession charges after child found alone
According to West Virginia 511 the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Snow and ice lead to multiple crashes along I-64

Latest News

West Virginia competes against K-State at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas on January 23,...
It’s a busy first week in February for college hoops
The Michigan State Spartans face a tough 13th ranked Ohio State Buckeyes team Sunday afternoon...
OSU beats Spartans
No. 15 Kentucky beats Mizzou 61-55.
Howard, No. 15 Kentucky women turn back Mizzou 61-55
ISAAC MCKNEELY COMMITS TO UVA