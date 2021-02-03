Advertisement

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller first woman appointed to House Ways and Means Committee

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., is the first representative from West Virginia to be appointed to the House Ways and Means Committee in more than seven decades.

Miller, who’s from Huntington, is also the first woman to ever hold that position.

The committee is responsible for handling issues like your taxes, health care and trade.

West Virginia’s energy industry is directly impacted by decisions made on this committee.

We asked Miller what this means during a time when traditional energy jobs are vulnerable under the Biden administration.

“It is my responsibility to work with the administration to let them know how important it is, what we have and how we can share it. We need to be energy independent and help our allies to be energy independent with our abundant natural resources,” Miller said.

The congresswoman will join us later Wednesday night on the WSAZ Now Desk to talk more about her request to the Biden Administration about how it will prioritize vaccination distribution to smaller states like West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jace Jackson, 13, a Russell Middle School student, was flown to the hospital Tuesday after a...
Teen flown to hospital after sled crashes into pile of chopped wood
Several Level 1 snow emergencies were declared throughout southeast Ohio.
Counties declare ‘snow emergencies’ as temperatures drop
A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
According to West Virginia 511 the crash happened around 8:10 a.m. Tuesday.
Snow and ice lead to multiple crashes along I-64
Two city employees charged with embezzlement following fraud audit

Latest News

U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., is the first representative from West Virginia to be appointed...
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller first woman appointed to House Ways and Means Committee
Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
MythBusting: Covid-19 vaccine
MythBusting: Covid-19 vaccine
Sixty-two more COVID-19 cases are reported in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
62 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kanawha County