U.S. Rep. Carol Miller first woman appointed to House Ways and Means Committee

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., is the first representative from West Virginia to be appointed to the House Ways and Means Committee in more than seven decades.

Miller, who’s from Huntington, is also the first woman to ever hold that position.

The committee is responsible for handling issues like your taxes, health care and trade.

West Virginia’s energy industry is directly impacted by decisions made on this committee.

We asked Miller what this means during a time when traditional energy jobs are vulnerable under the Biden administration.

“It is my responsibility to work with the administration to let them know how important it is, what we have and how we can share it. We need to be energy independent and help our allies to be energy independent with our abundant natural resources,” Miller said.

