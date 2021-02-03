West Virginia American Water acquires Town of East Bank Water System

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water has completed its acquisition of the Town of East Bank’s water distribution system.

The company made the announcement Wednesday morning.

This means WVAW now owns and operates the system as part of its Kanawha Valley System. Effective Wednesday, customers of the Town of East Bank water will now become customers of West Virginia American Water.

The previous residential customer rate of $38.90 per 3,000 gallons will increase to $43.46, a $4.56 increase per month. The company says East Bank rates will increase annually until February 3, 2023, when customers reach the company’s standard rates as set by the Public Service Commission of West Virginia.

The Town of East Bank served about 395 customers along Route 61 in Kanawha County. Officials say the town struggled to maintain adequate service to its customers in recent years. They have lost about 60% of its treated water due to leaks.

“We are very pleased to receive the Public Service Commission’s approval to acquire the Town of East Bank’s water system,” said Robert Burton, president of West Virginia American Water. “We’ve worked closely with Mayor Charles Blair over the last several months, and we look forward to serving the town’s residents. West Virginia American Water will now take the necessary steps to provide East Bank residents with quality, reliable water service for many years to come.”

The Town of East Bank says it determined it was in the best interest of its customers to sell its distribution system to WVAW.

Customers would receive a more reliable water service as a result of improved operation and maintenance of the system and investments by the company.

West Virginia American Water recently acquired the neighboring Town of Glasgow’s water system over similar concerns.

