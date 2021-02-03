Advertisement

WVU escapes Ames with a win

WVU Coliseum
WVU Coliseum(wdtv)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 1:22 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It was no thing of beauty, but a road win in the Big 12 doesn’t have to be.

Even though West Virginia had a seemingly comfortable 15 point lead with 10 minutes to go, the Mountaineers went cold from the field, didn’t score a field goal in the final 5:46, yet still came away with a 76-72 win over an Iowa State team that has yet to win a league contest.

Taz Sherman led WVU with 18 points, including 2 crucial free throws late to help WVU stave off the upset. Derek Culver added a double double with 13 points and 12 rebounds.

WVU now begins a stretch of six straight games against ranked opponents, beginning with a home game against Kansas at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

