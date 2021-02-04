Advertisement

47 new cases within 24 hours in Kanawha County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 47 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported within the last 24 hours.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, this brings the total number of cases to 11,408.

237 people have died in connection to the virus over the course of the pandemic.

There are 1,385 active cases.

88 additional people have recovered. Overall, there have been 9,786 recoveries.

