Another death, 19 new cases of COVID in Boyd Co.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Boyd County Emergency Operations Center, she was 76 years old. This increases the death toll to 59.

19 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the total number of cases to 4,294.

There are 24 additional recoveries. There have been 2,604 total recoveries since the outbreak started.

