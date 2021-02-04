Advertisement

Columbus Police Officer charged with murder in Black man’s shooting death

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted Wednesday by a Franklin County grand jury...
Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted Wednesday by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General's office.
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A white Ohio police officer has been charged with murder in the latest fallout following the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man, the state’s attorney general says.

Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted Wednesday by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

Police bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy.

Coy also faces charges of dereliction of duty for failure to use his body camera and for failing to tell the other officer he believed Hill presented a danger. A message seeking comment was sent to Coy’s attorney.

