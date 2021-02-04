COVID-19 Ky. | 2,500 new cases, 58 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday announced 2,500 new COVID-19 cases and 58 more deaths.

Calling the news of so many deaths “tragic,” Beshear said other numbers continue trending in a positive direction. Thursday’s 2,500 additional deaths was the lowest Thursday in more than four weeks.

Furthermore, the 8.37 percent positivity rate was the lowest since Dec. 28. At 104 red counties, that number is dropping as well.

As far as the ongoing vaccine effort, Beshear announced four more regional vaccination sites operated in conjunction with Kroger – located in Covington, Bowling Green, Murray and Glasgow. More sites will be announced in the next few Thursdays.

The governor announced that 490,975 Kentuckians have received their first vaccine dose so far. He said the state has a goal of administering 250,000 vaccines a week. He said every eligible Kentuckian could be vaccinated in a matter of weeks with adequate supply.

Dr. Steven Stack, the state health director, said Kentucky’s first COVID-19 case was announced March 6, 2020. Now, about 10 percent of the state’s population has been vaccinated, with Stack calling that “a modern, medical miracle.”

Stack advised people to keep their Super Bowl parties on a small scale. He encouraged wearing masks around each other and keeping at least 6 feet between each person. He said sitting around a table is not recommended.

