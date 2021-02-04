Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine clinics announced in Lawrence County, Ky.

The Lawrence County Health Department has announced a collaboration with King’s Daughters Medical Center and Three Rivers Medical Center to provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics to county residents.(WBAY)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:04 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – The Lawrence County Health Department has announced a collaboration with King’s Daughters Medical Center and Three Rivers Medical Center to provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics to county residents.

The clinics will be by appointment only and focus on providing vaccines to Kentuckians 70 and older.

First dose vaccine clinics will be held on Friday, Feb. 12 and Friday, Feb. 19 at the Lawrence County Community Center.

You can request an appointment by calling 606-638-4389.

