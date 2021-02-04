COVID-19 W.Va. | 22 new deaths, 574 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The coronavirus death toll increased by 22 Thursday, according to the WV DHHR.

The number of total coronavirus-related deaths is now and 2,080.

As of February 4, there have been 1,955,795 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 123,044 total cases. Thursday 574 new cases were reported.

DHHR data shows 18,469 cases as active and the daily positivity rate as 4.52 percent.

102,495 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications and the DHHR says 79,513 people are now fully vaccinated.

West Virginians may now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination.

199,458 people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, officials say.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 75-year old female from Marion County, an 87-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old female from McDowell County, a 95-year old female from Mingo County, an 81-year old male from Putnam County, an 88-year old female from Putnam County, a 76-year old female from Cabell County, a 72-year old male from Wyoming County, an 87-year old male from Mason County, an 81-year old male from McDowell County, a 59-year old female from Monongalia County, a 75-year old male from Mineral County, an 87-year old male from Brooke County, an 85-year old male from Berkeley County, an 87-year old male from Mingo County, a 59-year old female from McDowell County, an 83-year old female from Brooke County, a 92-year old female from Wood County, a 57-year old male from Mingo County, a 70-year old male from Grant County, a 96-year old female from Wyoming County, and a 71-year old male from Nicholas County.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,130), Berkeley (9,072), Boone (1,460), Braxton (749), Brooke (1,930), Cabell (7,218), Calhoun (215), Clay (359), Doddridge (421), Fayette (2,447), Gilmer (657), Grant (1,007), Greenbrier (2,295), Hampshire (1,413), Hancock (2,511), Hardy (1,231), Harrison (4,561), Jackson (1,579), Jefferson (3,381), Kanawha (11,269), Lewis (878), Lincoln (1,139), Logan (2,492), Marion (3,427), Marshall (2,864), Mason (1,688), McDowell (1,278), Mercer (3,960), Mineral (2,519), Mingo (1,968), Monongalia (7,224), Monroe (892), Morgan (876), Nicholas (1,074), Ohio (3,431), Pendleton (591), Pleasants (776), Pocahontas (564), Preston (2,443), Putnam (3,906), Raleigh (4,254), Randolph (2,250), Ritchie (573), Roane (470), Summers (680), Taylor (1,030), Tucker (471), Tyler (585), Upshur (1,534), Wayne (2,429), Webster (263), Wetzel (1,022), Wirt (331), Wood (6,611), Wyoming (1,646).

