Dr. Amy Acton leaves nonprofit to explore run for US Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Dr. Amy Acton, the former state health director who became the face of Ohio’s early pandemic response, is stepping down from her position at the Columbus Foundation to “carefully explore” running as a Democrat for the U.S. Senate.

Acton would be vying for a coveted open seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman.

He announced Jan. 25 that he will not seek reelection next year.

Acton’s leadership at Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s side made her something of a folk hero and role model for Ohio girls, but she also faced intense backlash over the health orders she signed.

