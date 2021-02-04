Advertisement

Dr. Amy Acton leaves nonprofit to explore run for US Senate

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:28 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Dr. Amy Acton, the former state health director who became the face of Ohio’s early pandemic response, is stepping down from her position at the Columbus Foundation to “carefully explore” running as a Democrat for the U.S. Senate.

Acton would be vying for a coveted open seat being vacated by Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman.

He announced Jan. 25 that he will not seek reelection next year.

Acton’s leadership at Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s side made her something of a folk hero and role model for Ohio girls, but she also faced intense backlash over the health orders she signed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to West Virginia State Police, Christopher Osborne, 25, is facing two counts of...
Police officer facing sexual assault charges
A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
Gordon Massie was reported missing from near South Charleston.
Body found in Ohio River identified as missing Kanawha Co. man
Fire destroys abandoned church
Fire destroys abandoned church
Senator Manchin is interviewed on MSNBC's Morning Joe Wednesday, February 3.
Sen. Manchin wants stimulus checks to be more ‘targeted to those who need it’

Latest News

Former delegate John Mandt Jr. says controversial comments that surfaced were taken out of...
W.Va. lawmaker who resigned over slurs to return to statehouse
(Photo: Associated Press)
Fire department warns of scam
COVID-19 W.Va. | 22 new deaths, 574 new cases
National Wear Red Day will take place Friday.
AHA on National Wear Red Day