Advertisement

Driver walks away from crash

A driver escaped injury when an SUV crashed and ended up on its top.
A driver escaped injury when an SUV crashed and ended up on its top.(John Green)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver escaped injury when an SUV crashed and ended up on its top.

The accident happened in Elkview about 3 a.m. Thursday.

First responders told WSAZ the SUV was going south on North Pinch Road when it veered off the road and went over a hill onto Waters Edge Drive.

The driver was able to get out of the SUV and didn’t require medical treatment.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
According to West Virginia State Police, Christopher Osborne, 25, is facing two counts of...
Police officer facing sexual assault charges
Gordon Massie was reported missing from near South Charleston.
Body found in Ohio River identified as missing Kanawha Co. man
Fire destroys abandoned church
Fire destroys abandoned church
Senator Manchin is interviewed on MSNBC's Morning Joe Wednesday, February 3.
Sen. Manchin wants stimulus checks to be more ‘targeted to those who need it’

Latest News

The Lawrence County Health Department has announced a collaboration with King’s Daughters...
COVID-19 vaccine clinics announced in Lawrence County, Ky.
DeWine discusses plans for criminal justice initiatives
DeWine discusses plans for criminal justice initiatives
A woman who faked her own death and was later found hiding in a closet was sentenced Wednesday...
Woman who faked her own death sentenced to federal prison
Police officer, firefighter charged with sexual assault