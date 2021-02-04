Driver walks away from crash
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver escaped injury when an SUV crashed and ended up on its top.
The accident happened in Elkview about 3 a.m. Thursday.
First responders told WSAZ the SUV was going south on North Pinch Road when it veered off the road and went over a hill onto Waters Edge Drive.
The driver was able to get out of the SUV and didn’t require medical treatment.
