Driver walks away from crash

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver escaped injury when an SUV crashed and ended up on its top.

The accident happened in Elkview about 3 a.m. Thursday.

First responders told WSAZ the SUV was going south on North Pinch Road when it veered off the road and went over a hill onto Waters Edge Drive.

The driver was able to get out of the SUV and didn’t require medical treatment.

