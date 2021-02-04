Advertisement

Government officials prepare to head back to work in W.Va.

Feb. 4, 2021
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After given the “all clear” from West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice in March 2020 to work from home, state cabinet secretaries are asking officials to return back to work.

That’s according to a memorandum sent out Thursday to employees by the governor.

The memorandum states, “The governor is requesting all Cabinet Secretaries and Executive Branch Agency Heads to reevaluate all non-essential employees to determine if they should return to work or continue working remotely at this time ... if it is determined that the employee can perform their work duties effectively remotely, they will be permitted to continue to do so.”

The governor is continuing to direct all state government offices to continue to be safe. He asks that they always wear masks when in all indoor public places and to continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

