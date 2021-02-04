Advertisement

Herd baseball announces 2021 spring schedule

MU to start season March 5th
(WSAZ)
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall baseball head coach Jeff Waggoner unveiled the Herd’s 2021 schedule on Thursday. The schedule features 42 games, 20 at home.

MU starts season with a pair of split series with Morehead State as it will play host to the Eagles on Mar. 5 and 7, while traveling to MSU on Mar. 6. The Herd then travels to Morgantown to play WVU on Mar. 9, before playing a split series with the Ohio Bobcats on Mar. 12 in Athens and Mar. 13 and 14 in Huntington.

Marshall then travels to Southern Illinois for a three-game set on Mar. 19-21 to conclude non-conference action.

One of the new features to this season’s schedule will be a different format for Conference USA action. This season the schedule features eight four-game series with four being at home and four being on the road, playing a double-header on Saturday.

MU’s four home series will be against Old Dominion (Apr. 2-4), FIU (Apr. 16-18), Western Kentucky (Apr. 30-May 2) and UAB (May 14-16).

The Green and White will travel to Florida Atlantic (Mar. 26-28), Western Kentucky (Apr. 9-11), Louisiana Tech (Apr. 23-25) and Charlotte (May 7-9).

The 2021 Conference USA baseball tournament will be played in Ruston, La., and hosted by La Tech from May 26-30.

