Herd’s Harrell named CUSA preseason player of the year

DALLAS (WSAZ) - Marshall’s big hitter Aly Harrell was honored by Conference USA head coaches this afternoon when they named her preseason player of the year. Before COVID-19 ended their season last spring, she batted .441 with 30 hits, 23 walks, 8 doubles, 5 home runs and 23 RBI. Harrell has also started 116 consecutive games dating back to March 21, 2018. Three other Marshall softball players were named preseason All-Conference and they are Sierra Huerta, Mya Stevenson and Saige Pye.

Here’s the full list of preseason award from CUSA head coaches.

2021 PRESEASON SOFTBALL AWARDS

(as selected by C-USA’s head coaches)

PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH

EAST

1. WKU (8)

2. Marshall (3)

3. Charlotte (1)

4. Middle Tennessee

5. Florida Atlantic

6. FIU

WEST

1. North Texas (10)

2. UAB (1)

3. Southern Miss (1)

4. UTSA

5. Louisiana Tech

6. UTEP

(first place votes in parentheses)

PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Aly Harrell, Marshall (Senior, IF)

PRESEASON PITCHER OF THE YEARHope Trautwein, North Texas (Senior, RHP)

ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM

Pitcher: Kelsey Aikey R-Sr. WKU

Pitcher: Shelby Nunn R-Jr. WKU

Pitcher: Hope Trautwein Sr. North Texas

Catcher: Kendall Smith R-Jr. WKU

Catcher: Bailey Vannoy Jr. Charlotte

Infielder: Sierra Huerta Sr. Marshal

lInfielder: Summer Burgess Gr. Middle Tennessee

Infielder: Lexi Cushing Gr. Middle Tennessee

Infielder: Aly Harrell Sr. Marshal

lInfielder: Riley Grunberg So. UTSA

Infielder: Tayla Evans Jr. North Texas

Outfielder: Kasey Flores Jr. UTEP

Outfielder: Mya Stevenson Jr. Marshall

Outfielder: Celeste Loughman Sr. UTSA

Outfielder: Madison Rayner Jr. Southern Miss

DP/Utility: Saige Pye Sr. Marshall

