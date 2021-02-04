Herd’s Harrell named CUSA preseason player of the year
DALLAS (WSAZ) - Marshall’s big hitter Aly Harrell was honored by Conference USA head coaches this afternoon when they named her preseason player of the year. Before COVID-19 ended their season last spring, she batted .441 with 30 hits, 23 walks, 8 doubles, 5 home runs and 23 RBI. Harrell has also started 116 consecutive games dating back to March 21, 2018. Three other Marshall softball players were named preseason All-Conference and they are Sierra Huerta, Mya Stevenson and Saige Pye.
Here’s the full list of preseason award from CUSA head coaches.
2021 PRESEASON SOFTBALL AWARDS
(as selected by C-USA’s head coaches)
PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
EAST
1. WKU (8)
2. Marshall (3)
3. Charlotte (1)
4. Middle Tennessee
5. Florida Atlantic
6. FIU
WEST
1. North Texas (10)
2. UAB (1)
3. Southern Miss (1)
4. UTSA
5. Louisiana Tech
6. UTEP
(first place votes in parentheses)
PRESEASON PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Aly Harrell, Marshall (Senior, IF)
PRESEASON PITCHER OF THE YEARHope Trautwein, North Texas (Senior, RHP)
ALL-CONFERENCE TEAM
Pitcher: Kelsey Aikey R-Sr. WKU
Pitcher: Shelby Nunn R-Jr. WKU
Pitcher: Hope Trautwein Sr. North Texas
Catcher: Kendall Smith R-Jr. WKU
Catcher: Bailey Vannoy Jr. Charlotte
Infielder: Sierra Huerta Sr. Marshal
lInfielder: Summer Burgess Gr. Middle Tennessee
Infielder: Lexi Cushing Gr. Middle Tennessee
Infielder: Aly Harrell Sr. Marshal
lInfielder: Riley Grunberg So. UTSA
Infielder: Tayla Evans Jr. North Texas
Outfielder: Kasey Flores Jr. UTEP
Outfielder: Mya Stevenson Jr. Marshall
Outfielder: Celeste Loughman Sr. UTSA
Outfielder: Madison Rayner Jr. Southern Miss
DP/Utility: Saige Pye Sr. Marshall
