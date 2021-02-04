Kanawha deputy helps with baby delivery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More often than not, Kanawha Deputy Brandon Shamblin is responding to situations where someone ends up in handcuffs.

However, just last week an unexpected call came along of a situation he’s never dealt with before.

“Sure enough, this lady’s ready to give birth. At that point I didn’t really know what to do, I don’t have any kids, I’ve never had that experience before, I never had that call before,” Shamblin said.

He was the first to arrive on scene of a woman on the brink of giving birth inside a tent in Charleston’s Tent City.

“As soon as I got down on the hill and realized this lady was about to give birth, a train had come through and I had no way of getting back to my car, I had no way for medics to come down,” Shamblin said.

He did everything he can to keep the new mother calm, and prepared to deliver the baby on his own unconventional circumstances.

“I was nervous, I was scared for the baby ‘cause it’s not in very good conditions, it’s cold, we were in a tent,” Shamblin said.

However, the trains eventually cleared, which opened the way for medics to arrive and deliver the baby.

“Hearing the first cry was actually a huge relief off my shoulders,” Shamblin said.

He was both relieved and overjoyed -- having the chance to be a part of someone’s milestone.

“In this instance I was able to assist in bringing life into the world,” Shamblin said.

