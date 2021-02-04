Advertisement

KSP | Two men wanted for attempted murder

KSP is currently searching for Matthew Saylor, 34, of Dayhoit, and Tony Ray Taylor, 40, of Wallins for attempted murder charges.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALLINS, Ky (WSAZ) – Kentucky State Police has launched an investigation after a man was shot multiple times in the Wallins Creek community of Harlan County.

Post 10 of the Kentucky State Police received the report on February 4 at 3:15 a.m.

Troopers say the initial investigation indicates, Jamie Lawson, 44, of Wallins was shot multiple times in the leg and shoulder while outside of his sister’s residence.

Lawson was airlifted to a nearby trauma center for his injuries.

KSP is currently searching for Matthew Saylor, 34, of Dayhoit, and Tony Ray Taylor, 40, of Wallins for attempted murder charges.

Both individuals left from the scene in a white Chevrolet Caviler.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous and possibly still in Harlan County.

If anyone has any information of their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Kentucky State Police Post 10 at 606-573-3131.Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

