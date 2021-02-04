Advertisement

Lawrence County Clerk’s Office closes due to COVID-19

That’s according to the Lawrence County Judge Executive Office.
That’s according to the Lawrence County Judge Executive Office.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Clerk’s Office has shut down.

That’s according to the Lawrence County Judge Executive Office.

This is due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The office will remain closed per health department guidelines. They hope to re-open on Wednesday, February 10.

Other employees at the office will be tested out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to West Virginia State Police, Christopher Osborne, 25, is facing two counts of...
Police officer facing sexual assault charges
A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
Gordon Massie was reported missing from near South Charleston.
Body found in Ohio River identified as missing Kanawha Co. man
Fire destroys abandoned church
Fire destroys abandoned church
Senator Manchin is interviewed on MSNBC's Morning Joe Wednesday, February 3.
Sen. Manchin wants stimulus checks to be more ‘targeted to those who need it’

Latest News

127 cases are active.
Three COVID-19 deaths in Meigs County
OSHP seized 906 grams of methamphetamine worth approximately $67,950.
Troopers seize over $67,000 worth of meth
Super Bowl food safety
Super Bowl food safety
Mental health management
Mental health management