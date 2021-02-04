Lawrence County Clerk’s Office closes due to COVID-19
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Clerk’s Office has shut down.
That’s according to the Lawrence County Judge Executive Office.
This is due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
The office will remain closed per health department guidelines. They hope to re-open on Wednesday, February 10.
Other employees at the office will be tested out of an abundance of caution.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.