Lawrence County Clerk’s Office closes due to COVID-19

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Lawrence County Clerk’s Office has shut down.

That’s according to the Lawrence County Judge Executive Office.

This is due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The office will remain closed per health department guidelines. They hope to re-open on Wednesday, February 10.

Other employees at the office will be tested out of an abundance of caution.

