Mental health management

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

With all the challenges that 2020 has presented, maintaining your mental health is now more important than ever, and telehealth is being utilized like never before.

Dr. Desreen Dudley joined Sarah on Studio 3 to discuss the spike in mental health issues and how parents can take steps to care for themselves while supporting their families during this unprecedented time.

