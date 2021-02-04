MU football coaching staff is offical

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall head football coach Charles Huff announced the majority of his 2021 staff on Wednesday evening.

It is, as follows:

Tim Cramsey, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks

Bill Legg, Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends

Dominique Brown, Cornerbacks

Telly Lockette, Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs

Shannon Morrison, Linebackers

Eddy Morrissey, Offensive Line

Jeremy Springer, Special Teams

Ralph Street, Defensive Line

Clint Trickett, Pass Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers

Sharrod Everett, Football Chief of Staff

Ben Ashford, Director of Sports Performance

Mark Gale, Asst. AD of Football Operations

“I’m very excited to announce this group,” said Huff. “We talked about the core values that are important to me: positive attitude, elite work ethic, compete in everything they do and discipline. The same thing I require from my players, I was looking for in my coaches.

Also during the press conference, WSAZ’s Keith Morehouse asked Coach Huff about his recruiting philosophy and they had this entertaining exchange.

