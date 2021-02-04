MU football coaching staff is offical
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall head football coach Charles Huff announced the majority of his 2021 staff on Wednesday evening.
It is, as follows:
Tim Cramsey, Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks
Bill Legg, Assistant Head Coach/Tight Ends
Dominique Brown, Cornerbacks
Telly Lockette, Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs
Shannon Morrison, Linebackers
Eddy Morrissey, Offensive Line
Jeremy Springer, Special Teams
Ralph Street, Defensive Line
Clint Trickett, Pass Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers
Sharrod Everett, Football Chief of Staff
Ben Ashford, Director of Sports Performance
Mark Gale, Asst. AD of Football Operations
“I’m very excited to announce this group,” said Huff. “We talked about the core values that are important to me: positive attitude, elite work ethic, compete in everything they do and discipline. The same thing I require from my players, I was looking for in my coaches.
Also during the press conference, WSAZ’s Keith Morehouse asked Coach Huff about his recruiting philosophy and they had this entertaining exchange.
