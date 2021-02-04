Ohio Governor announces new age group for COVID vaccine

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a new age group will start getting vaccinated next week.

He held a press briefing on Thursday.

Starting February 8, Governor DeWine says they’ll start vaccinating those age 65 and up. They will hold at this age group for a few weeks. He says at some point we’ll be able to go below 65, but he can’t set a date on that right now.

Important dates in phase 1B of Ohio's vaccination program. ⬇ Visit https://t.co/hqPtIO0reC for info on which providers have received vaccines. Demand is currently much higher than supply, so please continue following safety protocols until the vaccine is more widely available. pic.twitter.com/1OxyHnfNcW — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 26, 2021

As of February 3, 13.2% of vaccine records are listed as unknown race in Ohio. Each provider is responsible for entering the race into the state system. Governor DeWine says the state needs to improve on this. This helps inform what they do and learn what’s actually occurring.

Pfizer says they will be able to increase the amount of vaccines available for federal shipment by about 40% around mid-February. The governor this says this should mean Ohio’s doses should increase about this much around this time. By the end of March, Pfizer says vaccine shipments to the state should double compared to what they are now. As of Thursday, they are shipping 73,000 doses to the state each week.

Moderna doses have increased from 73,000 two weeks ago to 105,600, which are expected to come next week. Governor DeWine says they believe their vaccine shipments will increase too.

As of Thursday, there have been 4,120 new cases within the last 24 hours, 79 deaths 1,237 hospitalizations and 34 ICU admissions. Overall, there have been 910,847 total cases, 11,509 deaths, 47,110 hospitalizations and 6,800 deaths since the outbreak started.

Over 2,000 people are in the hospital right now because of COVID-19, but the numbers are dropping. Governor DeWine says next Thursday, they will look at these numbers again and if the trend continues, the curfew may be removed.

There are 2,252 people in our hospitals right now because of COVID, but these numbers are dropping. A week from today we'll look at these numbers again, and if the trend continues, we may be able to remove the curfew if numbers stay under 2,500 for 7 straight days. pic.twitter.com/uinln1RWtf — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) February 4, 2021

Governor DeWine says we’re starting to see a significant drop in cases after the vaccination of nursing homes started occurring.

Ohioans are beginning to see new federal money they are owed. So far this week, nearly $100 million has been paid out to over 110,000 Ohioans in traditional unemployment. This represents some extended weeks of benefits plus an additional $300 a week, which is part of the new federal bill that was signed in December.

Starting February 6, more than 155,000 Ohioans will also start seeing benefits from this new benefits package. This includes those who’ve been impacted by the pandemic and those who have recently lost a job as a result of COVID-19.

Governor DeWine says by the last week of February, everyone will have the ability to claim all the weeks and supplements available under the law and receive benefits they’re owed.

The governor also announced they have put together a new Ohio Department of Job and Family Services Public-Private Partnership Team. It’s made up of highly-skilled experts, most of whom are on loan from some of the state’s top banking and insurance companies. DeWine says these experts will provide recommendations and solutions to improve the unemployment call center, claims process, and fraud detection efforts in the state unemployment system. They’ll examine short-term and long-term improvements.

