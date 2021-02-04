Advertisement

Phoenix Quality Manufacturing at 1 million masks and counting

By John Lowe
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) - It might not look like much from the outside, but just off Beaver Pike in Jackson, Ohio, is one of the main forts in the battle against COVID-19.

“We’re proud to be in southern Ohio producing these products,” Phoenix Quality Manufacturing project manager Seth Stockmeister said. “They’ll protect people and ultimately save lives.”

In just 10 months, the PQM’s Jackson facility has gone from an idea to sending more than a million N95 masks nationwide.

“We’re currently providing masks to general industry, food plants, manufacturing facilities, health care facilities, protecting healthcare personnel that’s fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines,” Stockmeister said.

Stockmeister says the plant has created 40 jobs, spread across one shift. Soon, he hopes that Phoenix can grow to create more jobs and provide even more protection for those who need it most.

“So our facility is designed with expansion in mind,” Stockmeister said. “We do have room to add additional capacity, as well as hire additional employees and make more products as the market demands.”

According to Stockmeister, PQM is looking to add a second and third shift. Click here to fill out an application. Tap here if you’d like to distribute PQM masks.

