Advertisement

US Marshals deputy shot, suspect killed in Baltimore

The Marshals Service tweeted that the deputy was taken to a Baltimore hospital with serious...
The Marshals Service tweeted that the deputy was taken to a Baltimore hospital with serious injuries and was recovering from surgery.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE (AP) — A U.S. Marshals Service deputy was shot and wounded and a suspect was killed Thursday morning while law enforcement officers served an arrest warrant in Baltimore, authorities said.

The suspect was shot by return fire and died after the shooting, which occurred about 6:15 a.m., Baltimore police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said in an email.

The Marshals Service tweeted that the deputy was taken to a Baltimore hospital with serious injuries and was recovering from surgery.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the deputy and his family during this tragic time,” the agency said.

The shooting occurred while members of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were serving an arrest warrant on a suspect wanted for armed robbery and attempted murder, the Marshals Service said.

No other details were immediately available. The Marshals Service did not immediately respond to a phone call seeking additional information.

“We are gathering more details and will have further updates later,” the agency tweeted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to West Virginia State Police, Christopher Osborne, 25, is facing two counts of...
Police officer facing sexual assault charges
A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
Gordon Massie was reported missing from near South Charleston.
Body found in Ohio River identified as missing Kanawha Co. man
Fire destroys abandoned church
Fire destroys abandoned church
Senator Manchin is interviewed on MSNBC's Morning Joe Wednesday, February 3.
Sen. Manchin wants stimulus checks to be more ‘targeted to those who need it’

Latest News

President Joe Biden gives remarks at the annual National Prayer Breakfast, which was held...
Biden, at prayer breakfast, calls out ‘political extremism’
President Joe Biden gives remarks at the annual National Prayer Breakfast, which was held...
Biden speaks at National Prayer Breakfast
ANWR future is up in the air
Future of ANWR up in the air
State health leaders say the pandemic is increasing drug overdoses at an alarming rate and...
McKinsey agrees to pay nearly $600M over opioid crisis