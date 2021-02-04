Program hopes to grow and improve small W.Va. town

BURNSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A new grant is helping a small town figure out its future to attract more people year round.

More than 400,000 people visit Burnsville Lake every summer, but only around 500 people actually live in Burnsville. The lack of residents has caused the town to struggle to attract restaurants, businesses or even a dollar store.

“Burnsville is a great little town that a lot of people have written off because of the size, because of the issues we have with nothing really here,” Burnsville Public Library director Beth Anderson said. “There is not a lot. We have the school, we have the library, lots of churches, a couple gas stations, a bank and that’s about it.”

Anderson received a grant that will allow the library to attempt to fix those problems by figuring out how to bring more businesses and residents to Burnsville. The funds will be used to “Make Burnsville Better” by creating a framework on how to grow the small town through a series of community meetings and leadership training sessions.

“I want to hear what everybody else thinks is the strengths and weaknesses,” Anderson said. “It’s such an important topic, because if you want the town to get better and you want to succeed and it to start growing again, you have to identify those strengths and weaknesses.”

City Clerk Pam Wine said they have been trying to attract businesses like a dollar store for years, but the few places that are still open in town are seasonal and do not help attract people to live there. She is hoping to use the lake, rails to trails and river to attract tourists, and believes that will lead to more business and eventually more residents.

Currently, people have to drive at least 15 miles just to get bread and milk, and Wine said that is a tough sell on getting people to move to the town. She also sees a missed opportunity without a restaurant for people to stop at when the get gas off the Interstate 79 exit.

“We have some really great people who are energetic with great ideas,” Wine said about what can come out of this program. “I think it would really be beneficial if younger adults and parents of school-aged children would become involved because they are the future of the town, them and their children. They’ll bring fresh and innovative ideas, more energy, so I think that would really go a long way.”

The program will begin next week with organizational meetings, then move forward with community forums and idea boards across town during the coming months. Anderson said they hope to use this framework as a jumping-off point to figure out what people want to focus on first.

“It could be a great little town and there are a lot of people here that are willing to do some work to make it great,” Anderson said. “There are different things that could bring us together and make us stronger.”

