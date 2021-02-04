Advertisement

Recycling feasibility study findings in Charleston

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection funded the study through a Recycling Assistance Grant.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2021 at 7:36 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In July, Charleston City Council asked MSW Consultants to perform a recycling program feasibility analysis.

Findings from the study were presented by the consultants at Wednesday’s Environment and Recycling Committee meeting.

“An informal study performed in 2015 found that only 19.5% of eligible Charleston households set out recyclables each week,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “By engaging these consultants, we get a clear picture of where we are and how to increase the number of households that recycle in the future.”

The study reviewed the recycling efforts in Charleston over the past five years, and touched on the refuse program as a whole.

In 2019, while a total of 27,325 tons of refuse, recycling and other materials were collected, only 631 tons were recyclables.

According to The Recycling Partnership “2020 State of Curbside Recycling” report, mature programs collect 300 to 400 pounds of recycling per household yearly.

“As one of fourteen municipalities in the state mandated to offer curbside recycling, it is important to make sure we are fulfilling the needs of our constituents in the most efficient and cost-effective manner,” said Environment & Recycling Chair John Kennedy Bailey.

Some suggestions from the recycling study include developing a transfer operation to consolidate recyclables and trips to the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority, developing a local recyclables processing facility, creation of a mini-materials recovery facility, distributing standardized containers and automating collection processes.

In addition to changes with the way recycling is collected and processed, the consultants also touched on ways to further public education surrounding recycling.

Suggestions included program literature, additional digital resources, outreach with Kanawha County Schools and the implementation of the City’s first Green Team which will be announced next week.

The City Administration will work with Charleston City Council and surrounding municipalities on steps forward.

