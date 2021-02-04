Scioto County officials ready for larger COVID-19 vaccine shipments

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Scioto County officials say they’re ready and waiting for larger shipments of the coronavirus vaccine.

“Each week, it’s like Christmas as we wait and hope for bigger shipments of vaccine doses. But so far each week we have been sadly disappointed,” said Portsmouth City Health Commissioner Chris Smith.

Smith and Dr. Jerod Walker, the Scioto County Health Department Commissioner have remained optimistic that as more and more COVID-19 vaccine is being produced that more will make its way to Scioto County.

“We’ve been averaging about 100 doses per week for each of the health departments as well as each of the Kroger Pharmacies,” said Walker. “SOMC has gotten larger shipments but those have also gotten smaller in recent weeks, so the demand for vaccinations here is outpacing the supply that we have available.”

The federal government announced a plan to ship more vaccines directly to pharmacies, but there’s no word if any pharmacies in Scioto County will be on that list.

Scioto EMA Director Larry Mullins says the county is prepared to hold mass vaccination events to reach as many people as possible in a timely manner. “This county has a great level of cooperation and experience when it comes to responding to large public health needs,” Mullins said. “The health departments, the hospitals, Shawnee State University, the schools, and several other organizations meet weekly to assure that everybody is on the same page and ready to roll out a mass vaccination event on short notice. The moment we know we have a larger supply of vaccine coming, we will be ready to start scheduling the events.”

Scioto County Vaccination Sites, such as the Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Departments, SOMC, and the Kroger Pharmacies in Portsmouth and Wheelersburg are still registering eligible residents for vaccinations.

Starting February 8, those who are 65 years of age and older are eligible and may register.

Scioto County Vaccination Locations

• Southern Ohio Medical Center – Main Campus – 740-356-2273 – www.somc.org

Call 8:00am – 8:00pm seven days a week.

• Kroger Pharmacy – Portsmouth – 866-211-5320 – www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated

• Kroger Pharmacy – Wheelersburg – 866-211-5320 – www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated

• Portsmouth City Health Department – 740-352-7020 – http://portsmouthcityhealth.org Portsmouth City and Sciotoville residents only.

• Scioto County Health Department – 740-302-3801. www.sciotocountyhealthdepartment.com.

The Hotline hours are Monday through Friday 8:00am – 4:00pm. Scioto County (outside Portsmouth and Sciotoville city limits) residents only.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.