St. Albans Fire Dept.: less than 40% of alarms work in 2020 inspections

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The St. Albans Fire Department found less than 40% of fire alarms function properly.

This information is based on data the fire department gathered from 2020 alarm inspections and their fire alarm program.

In order to fix the issues, St. Albans has a program to install fire alarms and carbon monoxide alarms for free.

During the pandemic, they will also give out two fire alarms to people inside and outside city limits.

St. Albans Fire Marshal Chris Collins said people who want to pick up fire alarms will fill out a short form, take a picture of the installed alarms and email or text that picture to them.

“To make sure these alarms get put up and to continue this program, we ask that they either email or text me a picture of the installed alarms,” Collins said.

When Charlie Ferrell, who lives in St. Albans, heard the fire department would install fire alarms for free last year, he jumped on board.

“My fire alarms were outdated,” Ferrell said.

A couple months later, his home caught on fire.

“December 18th is what is was,” he said.

The fire destroyed a third of his house, but he says without those alarms it would have been much worse.

Having fire alarms older than 10 years can even cause a delay in the alarm’s response. Collins said that issue, along with non-working or non-existent batteries, also contribute to fire alarms that don’t work.

“Most of the people that die because they did not have an early warning like a smoke alarm,” Collins said.

He found less than 40% of the fire alarms they inspected in 2020 worked.

“Well there is only a 39% chance that their smoke alarms are actually in date and functioning properly in the city of St. Albans,” Collins said.

Their goal is to stop house fires from getting worse one fire alarm at a time.

Ferrell said he can’t stress enough how important those fire alarms are when seconds matter.

“I could not imagine going to bed at nighttime and hoping, if a fire breaks out, I might wake up on my own and not having an alarm,” Ferrell said.

In order to get in touch with the St. Albans Fire Department, email safdffcollins@gmail.com or call the office at 304-727-2253 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Collins said people can also set up installations or fire alarm pick-ups by calling or texting him at 304-382-6850.

