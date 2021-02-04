Struggling restaurants encouraged by $1 billion spending plan

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - Nearly a year after the pandemic hit, many bars and restaurants are still struggling to stay open.

This week Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine unveiled what state leaders are calling an “Investing in Ohio Initiative.”

It’s a two-year budget that would invest $1 billion to give a boost to the state’s economy.

The program includes $460 million to support small businesses hurt by the pandemic.

Kathy Lundy, owner of Katimali’s Italian Bistro in Proctorville, says it’s been an extremely tough eight months since they re-opened in May following a two-month shutdown.

Business has not picked up as they’d hoped. They’re one of many restaurants whose bottom line has been devastated during the pandemic.

“We have very little dine-in,” Lundy said. “Some nights we have only one or two tables.”

Lundy says the majority of their business now comes from drive-thru and takeout orders.

She’s had to cut back her employees’ hours and fears if it doesn’t get better by summer, she’ll have to make layoffs.

“Before the pandemic we used to have more tables in the restaurant and a lot more people coming in,” 19-year-old employee Hailey Christian said.

“People are too scared to get out,” Lundy said. “It’s very heartbreaking.”

She’s encouraged that DeWine is proposing a billion-dollar COVID-19 relief plan in a two-year state budget that includes help for restaurants.

“Hopefully this package will help all of us small business owners out,” she said.

Grants would be available of $10,000, $20,000, or $30,000 based on revenue loss and number of employees.

“I think that would be awesome,” Lundy said. “We can use all the help we can get. We’re just trying to stay in business.”

