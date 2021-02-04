Advertisement

Teenagers: ‘Give us better things to do at the mall’

Teenagers say they want all interested buyers to considering bringing fun activities to the center.(Chaelesse Delpleche)
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston officials announced Wednesday that the Charleston Town Center was up for sale. In the early and late 2000s, teenagers could always be found at a mall.

But as culture and technology changed, young adults found fun in devices and social media -- leaving shopping centers like the Town Center deserted.

While the days of grabbing a slice at the mall might be a thing of the past, students at Horace Mann Middle School say the opportunities are there.

“If something happens to where it does get sold, I would like to see a lot more new clothes,” said James Switzer, student council president at Horace Mann Middle School.

The mall offers several restaurant options, including traditional meals and fast food. But one students says they need more food variety.

“Something like Olive Garden but not as expensive,” said Nasiya Williams, a student at Horace Mann Middle.

Both teenagers say they want all interested buyers to considering bringing fun activities to the center, as the mall settles into the market.

