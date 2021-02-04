The ebbs and flows of winter

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The arrival of cold, arctic air has been announced by quick moving weather fronts since December. Shots of chilled Canadian air have modified as the charged south over bare ground. But here in early February an extensive snow pack has been forged along and north of I-64, I-70. This has allowed recent air masses to spread farther and harsher to the south. Watch this snow cover closely the next month as it holds the key to our February snows.

Overnight under the cover of darkness and stars a weak wind will allow cold air to settle deep into the heart of Appalachia. School bells readings will start near 20 making for a bundle up morning. By afternoon skies will turn hazy, grey and dull as clouds streak in from the west. Highs will make a run through the 40s before coming up just shy of 50.

Those clouds will get down to business as the rain (even sleet for a few minutes) settles upon us after dark until first light of Friday. By Friday cold air will be returning so rain is likely to end an hour period of wet melting snow.

What’s Friday’s high you ask? Well by day the temperature will be in the 30s thru noon then fall into the 20s by day’s end. Still the night before readings will hover near 40 which “technically” will be the highest of the day.

The Super Bowl weekend forecast into next week is all about how cold the air becomes and how long it stays cold. Basically the frigid blast I had anticipated will come not all at once but in fits and starts. Naturally the cold air will support some snow shower action. Highs near 32 will be relegalized to the 30s most of the week.

