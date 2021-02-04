Three COVID-19 deaths in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department says three additional residents have died in connection to the coronavirus.

One person was in the 70 to 79-year-old age range and two were in the 80 to 89-year-old age category. This brings the total number of deaths to 27 since the outbreak started.

There are 20 new cases as of Thursday. Overall, there have been 1,272 cases.

127 cases are active.

There have been 64 hospitalizations over the course of the pandemic.

Eight more people have recovered from the virus. The total number of recoveries for Meigs County is at 1,118.

