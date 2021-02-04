Advertisement

Three COVID-19 deaths in Meigs County

127 cases are active.
127 cases are active.(AP)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department says three additional residents have died in connection to the coronavirus.

One person was in the 70 to 79-year-old age range and two were in the 80 to 89-year-old age category. This brings the total number of deaths to 27 since the outbreak started.

There are 20 new cases as of Thursday. Overall, there have been 1,272 cases.

127 cases are active.

There have been 64 hospitalizations over the course of the pandemic.

Eight more people have recovered from the virus. The total number of recoveries for Meigs County is at 1,118.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to West Virginia State Police, Christopher Osborne, 25, is facing two counts of...
Police officer facing sexual assault charges
A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
Gordon Massie was reported missing from near South Charleston.
Body found in Ohio River identified as missing Kanawha Co. man
Fire destroys abandoned church
Fire destroys abandoned church
Senator Manchin is interviewed on MSNBC's Morning Joe Wednesday, February 3.
Sen. Manchin wants stimulus checks to be more ‘targeted to those who need it’

Latest News

OSHP seized 906 grams of methamphetamine worth approximately $67,950.
Troopers seize over $67,000 worth of meth
That’s according to the Lawrence County Judge Executive Office.
Lawrence County Clerk’s Office closes due to COVID-19
Super Bowl food safety
Super Bowl food safety
Mental health management
Mental health management