Tigers top Cats

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WSAZ) - The struggles continued for the Kentucky Wildcats as they lost to Missouri 75-70 and fall to 5-11 overall and 4-5 in the SEC Conference. It’s their second straight loss after a break due to COVID issues. Missouri led by 13 points at halftime but UK crawled back into this game sparked by an 8-0 run to start the second half. However the Cats scored just 5 points the final 4:53 of the game.

Turnovers were costly again for the Wildcats as they had 17 of them which led to 19 Missouri points. Kentucky was led in scoring by Davion Mintz who had 17 points with Brandon Boston and Keion Brooks also scoring in double figures.

Kentucky hosts #11 Tennessee this coming Saturday at 8 p.m.

