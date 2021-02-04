Advertisement

Troopers seize over $67,000 worth of meth

OSHP seized 906 grams of methamphetamine worth approximately $67,950.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Troopers with Ohio State Highway Patrol say they’ve seized over $67,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

On February 2 around 6:15 p.m., officials pulled over a 2020 Mazda MX6 with Michigan registration for a following too close violation on U.S 35. in Jackson County.

State highway patrol says criminal indicators were observed and a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. This lead to a probable cause search.

Troopers found 906 grams of methamphetamine, which is worth about $67,950.

Trey Hammond, 25, Detroit, was arrested and is in the Jackson County Jail.

Hammond is charged with possession of methamphetamine and trafficking in drugs, both first-degree felonies.

OSHP says if he’s convicted, he could face up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

