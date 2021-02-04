Vinton County Development office working on water master plan

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - For Vinton County Commission developer Terri Fetherolf, having drinking water comes down to saving for a rainy day.

“We collect water from the gutters and it goes down and collects, and the system goes through some filtration systems so it’s clean,” Fetherolf said.

Fetherolf is one of the many who live in Swan Township, on the northern end of the county, where not 1 inch of water line is placed for residents to tap into.

“You look at the number of rural residents that live outside of those villages, 46 percent of those do not have access to what we call reliable water,” Fetherolf said. “That means a water line running in front of your home and being connected to your tap.”

So the development office is looking to change that, starting their very first water master plan, looking to determine where water is needed most, and finding ways to expand current lines.

The plan will also work to overcome problems of the past, as the sparsely populated and rugged layout of the county make it difficult for water companies to make a profit.

“So you’re dealing with a cluster of homes on a rural road and then another quarter of a mile, but you have to run a line but you’re not serving anyone in that quarter of a mile, and then you get to another cluster of homes,” Fetherolf said. “So it may take several miles of lines to serve a hundred people.”

While looking for grants to offset the costs, Fetherolf hopes that someday she’ll be able to turn on the faucet without worrying.

“If somebody told me they were running a water line just past my house, I’d be the first person to connect,” Fetherolf said.

Commissioners are asking Vinton County residents to complete a survey for the water master plan. To access that survey, click here.

