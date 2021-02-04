W.Va. lawmaker who resigned over slurs to return to statehouse

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Republican lawmaker in West Virginia who resigned after posting an anti-gay slur is set to elude political consequences now that he has won back his seat.

John Mandt stepped down as a Statehouse delegate in the heat of his reelection campaign last October after screenshots showed him using the slur in a Facebook Messenger group.

It had been the latest in a series of discriminatory remarks from him about gay people and Muslims.

But he reversed his decision to bow out of the race and won re-election. The Republican speaker of the House of Delegates did not say Mandt would face any repercussions.

