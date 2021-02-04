Advertisement

W.Va. lawmaker who resigned over slurs to return to statehouse

Former delegate John Mandt Jr. says controversial comments that surfaced were taken out of...
Former delegate John Mandt Jr. says controversial comments that surfaced were taken out of context.(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 12:26 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A Republican lawmaker in West Virginia who resigned after posting an anti-gay slur is set to elude political consequences now that he has won back his seat.

John Mandt stepped down as a Statehouse delegate in the heat of his reelection campaign last October after screenshots showed him using the slur in a Facebook Messenger group.

It had been the latest in a series of discriminatory remarks from him about gay people and Muslims.

But he reversed his decision to bow out of the race and won re-election. The Republican speaker of the House of Delegates did not say Mandt would face any repercussions.

