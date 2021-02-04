WVU baseball ranked in preseason poll

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University baseball team appears at No. 22 in the USA TODAY NCAA Baseball Coaches Poll, which was released on Thursday. The Mountaineers are one of five Big 12 teams ranked in the preseason poll. Texas Tech sits at No. 4, ahead of No. 10 Texas and No. 11 TCU. Oklahoma State also cracked the top 25, sitting at No. 18.

Of note, Baylor, Kansas State and Oklahoma all received votes. Florida was ranked No. 1 in the poll, while UCLA and Vanderbilt sit No. 2 and No. 3, respectively. Texas Tech and Ole Miss rounded out the top five. Louisville was placed No. 6, while Mississippi State is No. 7, Arkansas is No. 8, LSU is No. 9 and Texas capped the top 10.

The USA TODAY coaches poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 31 head coaches at Division I schools. Each coach submits a top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place worth 24, and so on down to one point for 25th. WVU earned 146 points in the season’s inaugural poll. West Virginia has now been featured in a trio of preseason polls leading up to the 2021 campaign. The Mountaineers were placed No. 14 in the D1Baseball.com Preseason Top 25, good for the highest preseason ranking in program history, as well as No. 21 by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA).

