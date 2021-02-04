Advertisement

WVU hoops to increase attendance

Fans
Fans(Dale Sparks/ WVU Athletics)
Feb. 4, 2021
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (Feb. 4, 2021) - West Virginia University and its Department of Intercollegiate Athletics plan to increase capacity for events in the WVU Coliseum to 2,800 spectators, beginning with the Mountaineer men’s basketball game against the Oklahoma Sooners on Feb. 13.

Due to ongoing COVID-19 protocols, and for the overall safety of spectators at indoor events, attendance will be capped at 20% capacity. WVU officials will continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and make changes to the attendance policy, if needed, based on current health conditions.

With the overall capacity limited to 2,800, there will not be a public sale of tickets for men’s basketball games. Priority will be given to families and guests of the players and coaching staffs, along with a limited number of WVU students and fans.

