15 new cases of COVID-19 in Scioto County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - 15 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported in Scioto County.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, this brings the total number of cases to 5,635 since the start of the outbreak.

Four more people have been hospitalized. There have been 387 hospitalizations over the course of the pandemic.

There were 34 additional recoveries Friday. 5,147 people have recovered overall.

Scioto County remains at Level Three or “Red” on the Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System.

