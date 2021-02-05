Advertisement

$22,000 flute lost on Chicago train turns up in pawn shop

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Anyone who’s left so much as a hat on a Chicago Transit Authority train knows that whatever leaves the station without its owner often is gone forever.

Except, apparently, a $22,000 gold and silver flute.

Donald Rabin is once again holding — and playing — the flute left to him by his grandmother that he forgot on a train seat when he hopped off last week in the Logan Square neighborhood.

“I’m just thankful that I have the flute in my hand, that I can make music again and I can make people smile,” said Rabin, a 23-year-old Boston-based flutist.

Rabin was riding a Blue Line train from O’Hare International Airport during a layover before his return to the Berklee College of Music in Boston. When he got off, he realized he’d left behind his flute.

He said he rode the train for hours in hopes of finding the flute. When he came up empty, he reported the missing instrument to police and took to social media to tell people about what happened.

According to the Chicago Tribune, a CNN reporter told Rabin as he was about to fly out of Chicago that there was a comment on Facebook about the flute showing up in a pawn shop, that a homeless man had found it and used it as collateral for a $550 loan.

The pawnshop owner, Gabe Cocanate, was holding onto the flute, trying to determine if it was as valuable as it looked, when he and his wife saw the story of the missing flute on the news.

So when the homeless man returned to the shop, “I go, ‘Listen man, it’s been all over the news. It’s not your flute,’” Coconate told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Police picked up the flute and contacted Rabin, who flew back to Chicago this week, retrieved it and treated officers to a brief concert.

Rabin knew the odds of ever seeing something so valuable ever again. And yet, he said: “For some reason, I knew in my heart and soul it would be found. I knew my grandmother would never leave me.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A driver escaped injury when an SUV crashed and ended up on its top.
Driver walks away from crash
KSP is currently searching for Matthew Saylor, 34, of Dayhoit, and Tony Ray Taylor, 40, of...
KSP | Two men wanted for attempted murder
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
According to West Virginia State Police, Christopher Osborne, 25, is facing two counts of...
Police officer facing sexual assault charges
A woman who faked her own death and was later found hiding in a closet was sentenced Wednesday...
Woman who faked her own death sentenced to federal prison

Latest News

In this Aug. 26, 2020, photo released by the Antioch Police Department is Kyle Rittenhouse in...
Kyle Rittenhouse fires attorney who helped raise his bail
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on health care, in the Oval Office of the White House,...
Biden wants to go big, fast and alone on COVID relief, stimulus checks
Christopher Plummer arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Oscar winner, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies
Source: AP
Man arrested on drug charges after raid
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says Matthew Leatham called 911 four times on Sunday to ask...
Police: Man with Florida facial tattoo calls 911 for a ride, gets arrested