Charleston Public Safety Committee approves survey for first responders, city workers on harm reduction programs

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Through an anonymous survey, the Charleston Public Safety Committee is hoping to get input from first responders and city workers when it comes to a syringe distribution and/or exchange program.

“I think it (is) most important we kept this anonymous,” said Councilwoman Shannon Snodgrass. “That it wasn’t going to be a paper thing, nobody saw them filling it out.”

“My goal is to try to keep the question(s) simple,” said Councilman Bruce King.

On Thursday the committee met virtually and approved a resolution which would allow for a survey to “obtain input from the full membership of our first responder community and the full membership of our Public Works workers before taking further action with regard to approving, creating, expanding or otherwise acting upon any syringe exchange or distribution programs.”

The committee discussed some of the logistics of the survey, including how they would administer it to workers, who would create it and what questions would be asked. However, the committee did not yet design a format or come up with a list of questions to ask first responders and public works workers. Only the idea of the survey was approved through the committee to send to council.

Department heads were also in attendance at the meeting to help give their input only when it came to how the surveys would be given. The resolution states that the committee will work with the department heads in regards to getting out the survey.

The committee also added a request into the resolution that any current syringe exchange or distribution programs, without state certification, be put to a halt until after the legislation.

“And that we request any organization currently operating a needle distribution without state certification to suspend such distribution until the City Council takes action on the pending legislation,” the resolution said.

City Attorney Kevin Baker said the above request can only be a request, as the committee does not have the power to demand any suspensions from programs.

The resolution will now go to City Council at their next meeting on Feb. 16.

If the resolution is approved, it will go back to the Public Safety Committee where they’ll create questions for the survey.

