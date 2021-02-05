Advertisement

Chesapeake Police Chief faces termination

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - After more than three years on the job, Chesapeake Village Council voted Monday to remove Police Chief Randy Thompson.

In a three-to-one vote, council member Paul Hart says Thompson was terminated for one reason.

“The issue was living out of the village,” Hart said.

Hart was not part of that vote, because of a family emergency, but says he questions if former Chief Thompson’s residence was really the reason he was voted out.

“Right now, we only have one policeman that lives in the village, and he’s a good one. The others all live outside the village,” Hart said.

Current Mayor Kim Oldaker would not speak with us. However, according to former Chesapeake Mayor Tommy Templeton, in years past police chiefs had to move into village limits within six months of being appointed. However in 2016, Templeton signed an ordinance that waived this rule.

Hart says he’s never voted on a measure to drop that ordinance -- believing it to still be in effect today.

He also says of the six council members, state code requires at least four to vote in favor of removing the chief, but that was not the case.

Four voted -- but only three were in favor.

“I think we didn’t follow procedure, and it shocked me it came down the way it did,” Hart said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to West Virginia State Police, Christopher Osborne, 25, is facing two counts of...
Police officer facing sexual assault charges
A man from Braxton County faces abuse charges in connection with an infant’s death, West...
UPDATE | Stepfather charged in connection with 3-year-old’s death
Gordon Massie was reported missing from near South Charleston.
Body found in Ohio River identified as missing Kanawha Co. man
A driver escaped injury when an SUV crashed and ended up on its top.
Driver walks away from crash
KSP is currently searching for Matthew Saylor, 34, of Dayhoit, and Tony Ray Taylor, 40, of...
KSP | Two men wanted for attempted murder

Latest News

Teenagers: ‘Give us better things to do at the mall’
Teenagers: ‘Give us better things to do at the mall’
Charleston Fire Department
Some W.Va. firefighters now have arrest powers
They don't want Super Bowl parties to turn into super-spreader events.
Health officials warn of Super Bowl party dangers
Vaccine Breakdown by State
Vaccine Breakdown by State