Chesapeake Police Chief faces termination

CHESAPEAKE, Ohio (WSAZ) - After more than three years on the job, Chesapeake Village Council voted Monday to remove Police Chief Randy Thompson.

In a three-to-one vote, council member Paul Hart says Thompson was terminated for one reason.

“The issue was living out of the village,” Hart said.

Hart was not part of that vote, because of a family emergency, but says he questions if former Chief Thompson’s residence was really the reason he was voted out.

“Right now, we only have one policeman that lives in the village, and he’s a good one. The others all live outside the village,” Hart said.

Current Mayor Kim Oldaker would not speak with us. However, according to former Chesapeake Mayor Tommy Templeton, in years past police chiefs had to move into village limits within six months of being appointed. However in 2016, Templeton signed an ordinance that waived this rule.

Hart says he’s never voted on a measure to drop that ordinance -- believing it to still be in effect today.

He also says of the six council members, state code requires at least four to vote in favor of removing the chief, but that was not the case.

Four voted -- but only three were in favor.

“I think we didn’t follow procedure, and it shocked me it came down the way it did,” Hart said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.