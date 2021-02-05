Colder. drier Friday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Late Thursday night a chilly rain shower pattern had taken hold. The early evening onset of precipitation was announced by some melting sleet and snow in Ohio and Northern Kentucky and far Western WV. The taller hills of Ohio even had a brief coating from wet snow while the high country of Wild and Wonderful enjoyed a fresh few inches of snow in ski lodge country.

Overnight the shower pattern will pass and by dawn colder, gusty winds will have pushed the rains off to the east with a drying trend ensuing. By dawn those cold winds will have dropped temperatures into the 20s in Ohio and Northern Kentucky while near freezing readings will prevail in the Mountain State.

Friday’s skies will alternate between patches of blue and dark clouds. Passing snow flurries will be on the prowl on the heels of those 25 mile per hour blusters.

Saturday will dawn with frosty cold air in charge though clouds will try to skim a touch of snow through the Buckeye State.

Super Bowl Sunday a southern storm will provide a close call for the region with odds favoring a dusting of snow with the mountains measuring a few inches of fresh powder for downhillers and boarders.

