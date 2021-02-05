Advertisement

COVID-19 claims another life in Boyd County

Another person has died from COVID-19 in Boyd County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 5, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another person has died from COVID-19 in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday, saying the victim was a 59-year-old man.

His death brings the countywide death toll to 60 people.

Health officials also announced 23 new cases, ranging from a 15-year-old boy to a 76-year-old man.

The county has had 4,317 total cases, 2,618 which have recovered.

