COVID-19 claims another life in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Another person has died from COVID-19 in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Friday, saying the victim was a 59-year-old man.

His death brings the countywide death toll to 60 people.

Health officials also announced 23 new cases, ranging from a 15-year-old boy to a 76-year-old man.

The county has had 4,317 total cases, 2,618 which have recovered.

