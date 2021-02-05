Fayette County man pleads guilty to child pornography charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Fayette County pleaded guilty to sharing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart said Friday.

Eddie McKinney, 33, of Mt. Hope, admitted to sharing sexually explicit images of children, Stuart’s office said.

“Child pornographers like McKinney pose grave danger to our most vulnerable,” Mike Stuart said in a release. “The work of the FBI and their federal, state and local law enforcement partners is critical to removing these offenders from our communities and keeping West Virginia’s children safe.”

Investigators recovered more than 600 images of child pornography from McKinney’s home, according to the release.

McKinney faces anywhere from five to 20 years in prison when he’s sentenced May 6.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.