First Warning Forecast | Typical chill over next few days

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Temperatures heading into the weekend and start of next week will be nothing out of the ordinary for early February. However, a blast of much colder air lurks for the middle of the upcoming week. Meanwhile, snow chances may be sneaky these next few days as a weekend system tries to take shape but still has a highly variable track.

The rain showers from Thursday evening and overnight have long since exited the area. Friday morning starts with clouds and the potential for a few flurries as temperatures fall to near the freezing mark. As some moisture lingers on roadways, patchy black ice is possible.

Cloud cover will persist during the morning hours, followed by some breaks for sunshine during the afternoon. High temperatures only recover to the mid to upper 30s, with a stiff breeze offsetting any “warmth” provided by the sun.

Expect a partly cloudy sky Friday night into Saturday morning with the chance for flurries and scattered snow showers. Low temperatures fall to the upper 20s.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly cloudy but dry as high temperatures rise to the low 40s.

A storm system begins to take shape over the southeastern United States Saturday night into Sunday morning. The exact track of this storm is still uncertain, but it may bring snow showers to the Tri-State into early Sunday morning. Low temperatures fall to the upper 20s. A light accumulation of snow is possible, particularly across southern and eastern parts of the region.

Sunday afternoon turns partly cloudy but stays chilled with high temperatures in the upper 30s.

Monday will see a partly cloudy sky with a high around 40 degrees.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky on Tuesday with the chance for rain and snow showers later in the day. High temperatures will be around 40 degrees.

Much colder air comes rushing in on Wednesday as high temperatures stay around 30 degrees. Thursday will see highs only in the upper 20s, with morning lows in the teens. Another round of snow is possible.

