Georgia man sentenced in connection with armed robbery in Kanawha County

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2021 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Georgia was sentenced Thursday to 265 months in prison for his role in a conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Darrell Gillespie was arrested in 2012 after an armed robbery at the Roxalana Hills apartment complex in Dunbar.

According to U.S. attorney Mike Stuart, Jamaa Johnson, who’s from Virginia, also was involved in the crime. He was previously sentenced to more than 19 years in prison.

Gillespie and Johnson are accused of committing multiple home invasions across many different states.

